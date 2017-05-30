Colorado Springs jobless rate is low, but veterans still face challenges finding jobs
Finding a career can be challenging for military veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Army Reserve members and military spouses. At a Thursday job fair at the Doubletree Hotel on Colorado Springs' south side, about 300 job seekers in suits and uniforms mingled in the hotel ballroom as they sought jobs to match their skill sets.
