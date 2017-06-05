Colorado Springs hospital introduces new option for managing childbirth pain
UCHealth Memorial Hospital North has become the first hospital in southern Colorado to offer nitrous oxide - or laughing gas - as a method to relieve pain for women in labor. A handful of women are using it since its introduction in May, and more hospitals plan to offer it, said Deb Bopp, a perinatal clinical nurse Specialist at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Before 2011, only a few hospitals in the United States offered nitrous oxide, but the number now is in the hundreds, according to a National Public Radio report.
