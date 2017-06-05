Colorado Springs Asian chef serves Ma...

Colorado Springs Asian chef serves Malaysian street food out of her catering kitchen

3 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Peng and Ted Jones, owners of Asian Cookery, have added a small cafe where they are serving authentic Malaysian street food. Photo by Teresa Farney Peng and Ted Jones, owners of Asian Cookery, 6760 N. Academy Blvd., have expanded their catering with tables and chairs so you can sit and enjoy Peng's delicious Malaysian street food and a few Chinese offerings too.

