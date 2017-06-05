Cheyenne Mountain Zoo releases first photos of newborn lynx kittens | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
So, it shouldn't be a surprise it took Cheyenne Mountain Zoo officials a month to release public photos of the newest litter of Canada lynx on social media Wednesday. All four kittens are healthy and staying close to mom, Migina, a 10-year-old who gave birth to two previous litters, said Andrea Bolt, a zoo spokeswoman.
