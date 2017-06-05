CarePortal connects Colorado Springs-area foster families with churches, donors
The glimmer of the golden prom dress and dazzle of the jewel-studded tiara could not match the glow on 16-year-old Shamira Carvin's face in May. Shamira's family could not afford to buy the dress so the request was made through El Paso County Department of Human Services CarePortal. Shamira's fairy godmother took the form of Mike Worley, Regional Manager of CarePortal, a program that lets child welfare workers reach out to local churches and faith-based organizations to fulfill the everyday needs of children and families in the foster care system.
