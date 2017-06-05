Back at it: Colorado Springs' largest school district to try again for voter-approved funding

A generation has passed since voters in the area's largest and oldest public school district agreed to raise property taxes to fund educational projects. "It's time," said Anthony Carlson, campaign manager for Friends of D-11, a group that's promoting a new ballot proposal for Colorado Springs School District 11. The district's seven-member board will vote at Wednesday's regular meeting whether to issue an intent to place a $42 million financing measure on the Nov. 7 ballot.

