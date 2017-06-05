Authorities searching for 15-year-old...

Authorities searching for 15-year-old Colorado Springs girl missing for more than a month

A 15-year-old Colorado Springs girl has been missing since April 20, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. Precious Naomi Myers was last seen on foot, leaving her home in the 2400 Block of Piros Drive.

