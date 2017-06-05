Anti-Israel sticker at Colorado Sprin...

Anti-Israel sticker at Colorado Springs synagogue a possible hate crime

Police are investigating a possible hate crime after two men stuck an anti-Israel message on the door of a Jewish synagogue in north Colorado Springs over the weekend. Surveillance footage shows the men walking up to Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday and placing a "FIGHT TERROR, NUKE ISRAEL" sticker on the center's front door.

