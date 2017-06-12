3 cited in Colorado Springs crash that cut power to 1,700-plus people, major intersections
Several major intersections and more than 1,700 people lost power Monday after a driver stopped to avoid hitting two youngsters on bikes and the Jeep behind swerved, crashing into a power pole that spilled power lines into Mount View Lane at North Weber Street. Traffic lights were restored within 10 minutes at several intersections on North Nevada Avenue, from Winters Drive to Eagle Rock Road, including at Austin Bluffs Parkway, police said.
