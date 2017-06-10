100 more officers in 10 years on Colo...

100 more officers in 10 years on Colorado Springs police chief's wish list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The 36 police officers from the 66th police class at the Colorado Springs Police Department Training Academy take their oaths of office Friday, April 14, 2017, during the graduation ceremony at the Village Seven Presbyterian Church for the 66th police class at the Colorado Springs Police Department Training Academy. The Colorado Springs Police Department wants to add up to 100 more sworn officers to its ranks over the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16) Thu Dislike liars 14
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Thu KatMomma 117
Jaci (House) Richardson Jun 2 Nana1015 1
Born a witch May 27 Janey from So Ill 1
News Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f... May 13 Jason 2
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May '17 Pennsylvania pissed 25
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC