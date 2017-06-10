100 more officers in 10 years on Colorado Springs police chief's wish list

The 36 police officers from the 66th police class at the Colorado Springs Police Department Training Academy take their oaths of office Friday, April 14, 2017, during the graduation ceremony at the Village Seven Presbyterian Church for the 66th police class at the Colorado Springs Police Department Training Academy. The Colorado Springs Police Department wants to add up to 100 more sworn officers to its ranks over the next decade.

