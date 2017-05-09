Women in Colorado Springs aren't paid...

Women in Colorado Springs aren't paid as well as men, survey shows

Here's some disturbing news: Colorado Springs ranks near the bottom when it comes to the wage gap between men and women, meaning women make a whole lot less than men, compared to other cities in the country. This survey shows that here, women can expect to be paid 73.6 cents for every dollar a man is paid.

