Water districts charge ahead on contamination fixes, while waiting for Air Force to pony up | Col...
A crew drills a new well Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Southmoor Water Treatment Plant for the Widefield Water and Sanitation District. For the first time in possibly decades, summer will arrive in southern El Paso County without most residents being exposed to toxic tap water from their faucets.
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
