Vaccine skeptic RFK Jr. headlines Colorado Springs conference that maintains vaccines cause autism

14 hrs ago

The decades-long controversy over whether childhood immunizations can be traced to brain injuries such as autism is called quackery by many medical professionals and viewed as a cover-up by others, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, a lawyer and environmentalist, Kennedy has become an outspoken skeptic, disputing determinations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other scientific groups that the mercury-containing preservative thimerosal does not cause symptoms of autism.

