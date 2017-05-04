VA unlikely to target Colorado Springs facilities in cost-cutting closures
The Lindstrom Clinic on Fillmore Street remains one of the busiest VA health care facilities in the country. While the federal Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to close underused facilities, its overtaxed clinic in Colorado Springs is unlikely to make the list.
