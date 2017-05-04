U.S. Marshals Service doesn't check up on jurors
I have to admit these guys have done their homework on this scam, but they can't escape our crafty crook radar! I recently heard from Peggy of Colorado Springs who received a phone call informing her of two citations she needed to clear up. The man on the line claimed to be Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC