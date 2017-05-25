Two wounded in early morning car chase, shooting in Colorado Springs
What began as a dispute at an east Colorado Springs convenience store ended in a car chase and shooting early Thursday that wounded two people, including a man hit by a stray bullet while asleep in a North Academy Boulevard apartment, police said. A juvenile male suspected of firing the shots was arrested on an unrelated warrant in the area of 1600 S. Cascade Ave. around 10:30 a.m. police spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC