Two wounded in early morning car chase, shooting in Colorado Springs

What began as a dispute at an east Colorado Springs convenience store ended in a car chase and shooting early Thursday that wounded two people, including a man hit by a stray bullet while asleep in a North Academy Boulevard apartment, police said. A juvenile male suspected of firing the shots was arrested on an unrelated warrant in the area of 1600 S. Cascade Ave. around 10:30 a.m. police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.