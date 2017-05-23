Two shot in Castle Rock

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of May 21-May 27: The return of Twin Peaks, a new Bachelorette and much more Officers responded to Ash Avenue on the southeast end of town around 9 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing shouting and gunshots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.