Two Colorado Springs high school seniors among this year's Boettcher Scholars
Two of this year's 42 graduating high school seniors awarded Boettcher Foundation Scholarships are from the Pikes Peak region, according to a list of recipients the organization announced Tuesday. Katelynn Hughes, a senior at Pine Creek High School in Academy School District 20, are among this year winners, who will get full-ride scholarships for four years at an in-state school.
