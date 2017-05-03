Three facing charges in Colorado Springs in alleged murder-for-hire plot over debt
Three people face attempted murder charges after a woman reportedly hired two hit men to kill an ex-boyfriend she claimed owed her money. Police say Anna Chamberlin, 40, orchestrated the plot to send Glenn Lee Ashworth, 48, and Jake Ricker, 39, barging into her ex-boyfriend's home to take either his safe or his life, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC