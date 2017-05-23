Three arrested in stabbing, robbery east of downtown Colorado Springs
About 1 a.m. Sunday, a stabbing victim at Memorial Hospital told officers he was in a disturbance at 1826 E. Platte Ave. over a minor traffic crash, which led to him being stabbed in the back. He sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital.
