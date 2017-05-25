There may be smoke in Colorado Springs during fire district's live burn training
The Wescott Fire Protection District will conduct live burn training at the former Gleneagle Golf Club clubhouse on Thursday. In this Gaztte file photo, Wescott Fire Protection District firefighter Michael Forsythe hauls a 45-pound roll of hose to the top of a five-story tower during the Firefighter Combat Challenge.
