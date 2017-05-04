Testimony undercuts self-defense claim in killing of retired Colorado Springs firefighter

Moments before he was shot four times during a clash with an intruder on a family-owned property in Falcon, retired Colorado Springs firefighter Daryl B. Ritz told his assailant he was calling the police, according to testimony at a murder trial. Anthony "Tony" David's claim on the stand Friday could undercut a self-defense argument mounted by attorneys for Gustavo Torres-Gonzalez, who is charged with first-degree murder in Ritz's death.

