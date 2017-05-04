Teens arrested after allegedly breaki...

Teens arrested after allegedly breaking into at least 50 vehicles in north Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Skyler Vincent, 18, Chad Pamphile, 19, and two juveniles are believed to have rummaged through at least 50 vehicles across nearby neighborhoods in recent weeks, taking money, electronics and guns and, in one case, using a garage door open to access a home, police said. Police caught the teens during a suspected burglary call at a home in the 3400 block of Windjammer Drive on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) 2 hr legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend 8 hr Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 25 Samantha Blackwood 24
Adderall (Aug '12) Apr 13 Jess 8
Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m... Apr 13 Mimi Crist 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC