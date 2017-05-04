Teens arrested after allegedly breaking into at least 50 vehicles in north Colorado Springs
Skyler Vincent, 18, Chad Pamphile, 19, and two juveniles are believed to have rummaged through at least 50 vehicles across nearby neighborhoods in recent weeks, taking money, electronics and guns and, in one case, using a garage door open to access a home, police said. Police caught the teens during a suspected burglary call at a home in the 3400 block of Windjammer Drive on Monday.
