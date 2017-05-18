Teacher, student arrested in bomb threat at Colorado school
A faculty member and his 16-year-old son are accused of trying to set off a military-style smoke bomb at a private Colorado boarding school after the father's contract wasn't renewed. The device was found Tuesday in the school's cafeteria, prompting the evacuation of 300 faculty and teachers from the Fountain Valley School for several hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC