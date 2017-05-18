Teacher, student arrested in bomb thr...

Teacher, student arrested in bomb threat at Colorado school

A faculty member and his 16-year-old son are accused of trying to set off a military-style smoke bomb at a private Colorado boarding school after the father's contract wasn't renewed. The device was found Tuesday in the school's cafeteria, prompting the evacuation of 300 faculty and teachers from the Fountain Valley School for several hours.

