'Suspicious vehicle' pulled over in Colorado Springs, two men allegedly found with illegal drugs
Two men were allegedly in possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine and prescription pills when Colorado Springs police officers pulled their vehicle over Tuesday morning, said Sgt. Pamela Castro.
