Surprise guilty plea in retired Colorado Springs firefighter's murder abruptly halts trial
A man accused of killing a retired Colorado Springs firefighter admitted his guilt Thursday, bringing his two-week murder trial to an abrupt end. Abandoning his self-defense claim at the eleventh hour, Gustavo Torres-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, agreeing to the mandatory sentence of life without parole without waiting on the jury's verdict.
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 9
|Jess
|11
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
