Surprise guilty plea in retired Colorado Springs firefighter's murder abruptly halts trial

Read more: The Gazette

A man accused of killing a retired Colorado Springs firefighter admitted his guilt Thursday, bringing his two-week murder trial to an abrupt end. Abandoning his self-defense claim at the eleventh hour, Gustavo Torres-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, agreeing to the mandatory sentence of life without parole without waiting on the jury's verdict.

