Sunday fatal shooting ruled Colorado Springs' 15th homicide this...
The death of a 33-year-old man Sunday in Colorado Springs has been ruled the city's 15th homicide this year , a 275 percent increase over the four homicides recorded at the same point in 2016. Garcia's slaying was one of three homicides over the weekend in Colorado Springs.
