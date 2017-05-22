Sixteen years after Colorado Springs nurse's death, investigation stirs anew
More than 16 years after Jill Wells was killed on a remote ranch in Lincoln County, a central finding - that her 6-year-old son accidentally shot her - is now officially in doubt. Lincoln County's current coroner, Andy Lorensen, recently amended the woman's death certificate to reflect the doubts and suspicions that surround the conclusion that the boy was responsible.
