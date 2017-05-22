Saddle up: Colorado Springs' first LongHorn Steakhouse opens Wednesday
LongHorn Steakhouse opens its first Colorado Springs store Wednesday at the Powers Pointe retail center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. Instead of a ribbon, LongHorn officials will cut a lasso at 2 p.m. to mark the opening of the restaurant, which will serve customers starting at 3 p.m. The restaurant's regular hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
