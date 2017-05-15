Prosecutors identify man held on murder charge in fatal Aurora motel shooting
Arapahoe County prosecutors have released the name of a man arrested in a fatal Aurora motel shooting on East Colfax Avenue earlier this month. Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, said Bohanna was advised of the charges against him on May 10. He is set to be formally accused in the killing on Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|Sat
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Fri
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC