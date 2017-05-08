Proposed legal agreement eases fears of El Paso County quarry opponents | Colorado Springs Gazett...
The view from U.S. Highway 115 shows the hill, behind the sign, where the Hitch Rack Ranch rock quarry would be built behind. All 90 individuals and organizations who objected to the proposed Hitch Rack Quarry during a public comment period, now defendants in a legal complaint, won't have to foot the legal bill of Transit Mix Concrete, the quarry proponent.
