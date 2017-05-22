Pricey flights on historic B-17 offered this weekend in Colorado Springs
Richard Randall photographs the "Madras Maiden" a restored WWII B-17 "Flying Fortress" bomber Monday, May 22, 2017 at Cutter Aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport. The Liberty Foundation 2017 Salute to Veterans tour brought the aircraft to Colorado Springs and it will be open to public and available for flights and ground tours Saturday and Sunday May 27-28.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC