Pricey flights on historic B-17 offered this weekend in Colorado Springs

Richard Randall photographs the "Madras Maiden" a restored WWII B-17 "Flying Fortress" bomber Monday, May 22, 2017 at Cutter Aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport. The Liberty Foundation 2017 Salute to Veterans tour brought the aircraft to Colorado Springs and it will be open to public and available for flights and ground tours Saturday and Sunday May 27-28.

