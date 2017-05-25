Portion of Academy Boulevard closed following crash, shooting
Colorado Springs police expect part of North Academy Boulevard to remain closed throughout the morning commute Thursday while they investigate a shooting. Few details have surfaced in the early morning shooting, but police told Gazette news partners KKTV that three people were hurt, two of them suffering gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC