Plans stall for new Pikes Peak Summit House | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
A rendering of the dining terrace of the new Pikes Peak Summit House. Photo courtesy RTA Architects and GWWO Inc./Architects A U.S. Forest Service-led environmental analysis has yet to be completed, so project planners now are eyeing the summer of 2018 to get boots on the ground 14,115 feet high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Jess
|11
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC