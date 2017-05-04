Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs chef to pitch invention on 'Shark Tank' Friday night
Kitchen manager Tyler Peoples helps prepare the dinner meal at the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs, Friday, Feb. 13, 2015. Peoples was recently named Chef of the Year by the ACF Pikes Peak Chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|Thu
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC