Olympic Museum groundbreaking planned for next month in downtown Colorado Springs

Preliminary concept renderings for the United States Olympic Museum were released at a press conference Thursday, May 14, 2015. Courtesy of Diller Scofidio and Renfro U.S. Olympic Museum organizers say they'll break ground June 9 on their $75 million project, which is expected to draw thousands of tourists to the Pikes Peak region each year and anchor a redevelopment of southwest downtown Colorado Springs.

