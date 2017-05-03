Olympic Museum groundbreaking planned...

Olympic Museum groundbreaking planned for next month in downtown Colorado Springs

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Preliminary concept renderings for the United States Olympic Museum were released at a press conference Thursday, May 14, 2015. Courtesy of Diller Scofidio and Renfro U.S. Olympic Museum organizers say they'll break ground June 9 on their $75 million project, which is expected to draw thousands of tourists to the Pikes Peak region each year and anchor a redevelopment of southwest downtown Colorado Springs.

