"I am I, Don Quixote, the Lord of La Mancha," the hero sings in the ageless 1964 Broadway musical, as the Tony Award winner takes the stage starting Thursday at the Fine Arts Center. The "Man of La Mancha" production, highlighted by the memorable "The Impossible Dream," runs through June 18. Preview at 7:30 p.m., regular performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Sundays.
