Michelle Johnson: Diversity of force shown in Air Force Academy Class of 2017
In events throughout the Pikes Peak region over the past week, our community celebrated Armed Forces Week, where we paid tribute to the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. armed forces. I was privileged to attend many of these events, and was once again reminded of what an exceptional place Colorado Springs is to live, work, learn and serve as a member of our military, and what a supportive atmosphere it provides for our military families.
