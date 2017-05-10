Media reports: Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on short list to lead FBI | Colorado Springs G...
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has made President Donald Trump's short list for leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to multiple reports. Suthers, who is two years into his first term as the city's chief executive, was recommended to the post by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., according to a tweet by the senator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|3 hr
|Jason
|1
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|5 hr
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC