May the Fourth be with you on unofficial 'Star Wars' holiday | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
May 4 is a day of celebration by many who use the rallying cry "May the fourth be with you" as a way to proclaim their love for the epic space opera franchise. And in Colorado Springs, a few opportunities will be available for "Star Wars" fan to celebrate the day - which reportedly dates to May 4, 1979, when Margaret Thatcher became Britain's first female prime minister and a newspaper ad congratulated her feat by using a pun on the famous "Star Wars" catchphrase, "May the force be with you."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC