Man receives 35-year sentence in back-to-back Colorado Springs shootings

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A man who pleaded guilty in shootings that killed one man and wounded two other people will serve 35 years in prison. Fourth Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes imposed the maximum penalty Monday, two months after Luis Anchondo pleaded guilty in the September 2015 attempted murders of a man and woman outside a Colorado Springs apartment complex and second-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Eric Candelaria Marerro, also in Colorado Springs.

