Man receives 35-year sentence in back-to-back Colorado Springs shootings
A man who pleaded guilty in shootings that killed one man and wounded two other people will serve 35 years in prison. Fourth Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes imposed the maximum penalty Monday, two months after Luis Anchondo pleaded guilty in the September 2015 attempted murders of a man and woman outside a Colorado Springs apartment complex and second-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Eric Candelaria Marerro, also in Colorado Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC