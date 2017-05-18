Man arrested after allegedly running toward people, officers with hatchet
Police used a stun gun Friday night on a man who was allegedly running after people with a hatchet in east Colorado Springs. John Granier, a man in his 50s, was initially reported as running around with the hatchet in the 700 block of North Academy Boulevard, near The Citadel mall.
