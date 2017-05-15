Longtime wildlife rehabilitation center in Ellicott closing | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
"Nate," a rehabilitated red-tailed hawk, lands on his perch behind Donna Ralph as she talks Monday, May 15, 2017 about having to close the Ellicott Wildlife Rehabilitation Center that she and her husband own and operate. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Not until late April did Donna Ralph realize that the Ellicott Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wouldn't make it through the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC