Lebanese banker buying Colorado Springs bank as launching point for U.S. expansion

A Lebanese banker has agreed to buy Pikes Peak National Bank to make the Colorado Springs financial institution a hub for expansion across the U.S. and possibly internationally, according to a spokesman. Antoun Sehnaoui, chairman of Societe Generale de Banque au Liban SGBL in Beirut, agreed to buy Pikes Peak National Friday from the Georgeson family, which has owned the bank for nearly 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.