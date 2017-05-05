Jeremy Basamania identified as 12th h...

Jeremy Basamania identified as 12th homicide victim in Colorado Springs

14 hrs ago

Authorities in Colorado Springs have identified a 45-year-old man fatally stabbed on Sunday as the city's 12th homicide this year . Jason Kover, 35, likely will face a first-degree murder charge, while Michael Adkisson, 33, was arrested on accusations of accessory to first-degree murder.

