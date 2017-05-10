Home, hope and heart: The antidote for siblings victimized by brutality and neglect | Colorado Sp...
Tavis Ricks, 21, smiles as he tells a story instead of eating his breakfast Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at their home outside Woodland Park. When Tavis, 14 at the time, and his five sisters were taken from their abusive parents he weighed just 32 pounds, couldn't speak , walk or support the weight of his body.
