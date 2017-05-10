Heavy rains, flooding seen south of Colorado Springs
Areas across southern Colorado have been plagued Wednesday by severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, but by evening, Colorado Springs had largely been spared. "For El Paso County, especially Colorado Springs proper, they've been avoiding this kind of activity all day," said John Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Jess
|11
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC