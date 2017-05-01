Get a Job Monday: Sears has positions available in Colorado Springs

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 30-May 6: The truth about Batman, yachties, a plane landing on the Hudson and much more How about working for a company that has been around for 130 years and is a mainstay here and across the country? There are immediate consultative selling positions for Sears Colorado Springs departments that include home appliances, electronics, tools and mattresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.