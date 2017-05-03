Gas line linked to fatal Firestone ho...

Gas line linked to fatal Firestone home explosion stirs political storm

Evidence that a home explosion that killed two people in Firestone was caused by natural gas leaking from an old pipeline has reignited the political debate surrounding oil and gas activities that has stirred for years. "When you have a heavy piece of machinery extracting explosive gas near where people live or work, you have a recipe for disaster that could cause people to get hurt," said Sen. Matt Jones, D-Louisville, who has led many anti-fracking discussions in the legislature.

