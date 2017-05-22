Food trucks might get a spot at the table in downtown Colorado Springs
Amanda Dozier and her mother, Jo Dozier, donned their parkas and braved the chilly winds along with hundreds who came out to participate in the Food Truck Cook Off at Norris-Penrose Event Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Food truck operators, however, say the proposal offers the slightest of footholds into a golden market - particularly for a sector that's yet to gain as much traction as in other Front Range cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC